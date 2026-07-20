Jeff Bezos backs CuspAI as it raises $450 million for semiconductors
Jeff Bezos is backing CuspAI, a UK startup that's just scored $450 million to shake up how chips are made.
Founded around 2024, CuspAI uses AI to discover new materials for semiconductors, hoping to make production less energy-hungry and less dependent on rare minerals.
The fresh funding will help expand its labs in Cambridge, Singapore, and the Bay Area.
CuspAI launches AI materials foundry
On Monday, CuspAI launched its AI Materials Foundry with heavy hitters like NVIDIA, Meta, and Hyundai on board.
CEO Chad Edwards says most of its efforts now focus on fixing supply chain issues by finding alternatives to tricky metals like ruthenium and iridium.
Thanks to this funding round, CuspAI's valuation has jumped from $520 million to $2.6 billion.
CuspAI aims for sustainable materials science
CuspAI is also using machine learning for projects like carbon capture and water purification.
With advisors such as Yann LeCun and Geoffrey Hinton (and partnerships with AMD and Meta), it's aiming for more efficient and sustainable materials science across the board.