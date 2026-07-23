Jeff Bezos pushes Project Lighthouse to upgrade Prime Video AI
Technology
Amazon's Jeff Bezos is back pushing for a big redesign of Prime Video called Project Lighthouse.
The focus? Smarter, AI-driven features (think personalized show picks and voice search) to make streaming easier for more than 200 million users.
It is all part of Amazon's huge $200 billion push into AI.
Kam Keshmiri leads Project Lighthouse tests
Bezos kicked off Lighthouse after calling out Prime Video executives last autumn for not making AI and personalization a priority.
Now, with Kam Keshmiri steering the project, they are testing out new AI tools and a simpler homepage to help Prime Video catch up to rivals like Netflix and YouTube.
Even after stepping back from daily operations, Bezos is clearly making sure this upgrade really counts.