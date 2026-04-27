Jeff Bezos's Project Prometheus plans King's Cross lab valued $38bn
Technology
Jeff Bezos's AI lab, Project Prometheus, is planning to set up shop in London's King's Cross, aiming for a 38,000-square-foot spot at the Jellicoe Building.
Fresh off a $10 billion funding round that puts its value at $38 billion, the lab builds AI tech for engineering and manufacturing.
London rising as AI hub
London is quickly becoming a hot spot for AI companies: think Anthropic and OpenAI already grabbing big office spaces.
Experts predict AI firms could fill four million square feet of offices here by 2033.
Project Prometheus joining the scene just adds to London's growing reputation as a global tech hub.