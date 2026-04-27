Jeff Bezos's Project Prometheus plans King's Cross lab valued $38bn Technology Apr 27, 2026

Jeff Bezos's AI lab, Project Prometheus, is planning to set up shop in London's King's Cross, aiming for a 38,000-square-foot spot at the Jellicoe Building.

Fresh off a $10 billion funding round that puts its value at $38 billion, the lab builds AI tech for engineering and manufacturing.