Jensen Huang back as NVIDIA CEO amid scandal, deepfakes
Jensen Huang is back as NVIDIA's CEO after stepping down over a scandal involving extramarital affairs and a suspected Chinese spy.
His return, reportedly with some help from Donald Trump, has become meme material, with AI creators using deepfake tech to put Huang in everything from Bollywood dance numbers to wild historical scenes.
Deepfakes draw millions, NVIDIA defends CEO
These parody deepfakes are blowing up on platforms like X, drawing millions of views and plenty of laughs.
But not everyone's amused: some US lawmakers and calls for NVIDIA board resignations are now circulating online, and there's been confusion with fake boycott rumors spreading.
NVIDIA stands by Huang, saying he isn't a security risk, even as the company's chips and technology fuel the viral fun.