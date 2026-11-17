Jensen Huang ousted as NVIDIA CEO amid open-source AI uncertainty
Jensen Huang, who led NVIDIA's big push for open-source AI and "open weight" models, was ousted as CEO.
He championed making AI more accessible and drove major investments, like $26 billion into open models and a $12.9 billion plan to buy Hugging Face, a key hub for open AI tools.
With him gone, the future of these projects feels uncertain.
Community calls for China chip controls
Huang's departure is sparking worries about NVIDIA's direction on open-source AI.
He was known for resisting rules that might slow down smaller innovators and had complicated ties with both US policymakers and China (especially around chip sales).
Now, some in the community are calling for tighter controls on chip exports to China, while others wonder if NVIDIA will stay as committed to supporting open models or if deals like the Hugging Face acquisition might shift under new leadership.