Jensen Huang resigns as NVIDIA CEO after admitting affair

The scandal didn't just end with the affair: allegations of more relationships surfaced and put NVIDIA's reputation under a spotlight.

Things got even messier when Megaspeed's more than $2 billion in NVIDIA tech purchases in a year raised fears about possible tech transfers to China.

Now, as Colette Kress steps in as interim CEO, US lawmakers are calling for an investigation into how all this could impact NVIDIA's future and its ties with China.