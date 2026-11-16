Jensen Huang resigns as NVIDIA CEO after admitting affair
Big news from the tech world: Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's founder and chief executive, has resigned after admitting to an affair with Alice Huang, who headed Singapore-based data center firm Megaspeed.
His confession came after more than a year of insisting the relationship was purely professional, and led to an emergency board meeting that questioned his leadership.
US lawmakers call for NVIDIA probe
The scandal didn't just end with the affair: allegations of more relationships surfaced and put NVIDIA's reputation under a spotlight.
Things got even messier when Megaspeed's more than $2 billion in NVIDIA tech purchases in a year raised fears about possible tech transfers to China.
Now, as Colette Kress steps in as interim CEO, US lawmakers are calling for an investigation into how all this could impact NVIDIA's future and its ties with China.