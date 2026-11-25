Jensen Huang returns as NVIDIA CEO amid congressional interview, GTC
Jensen Huang returned as NVIDIA's CEO, and the timing is wild.
He's scheduled to appear before three US congressional committees in a closed-door interview on December 1.
That same week, NVIDIA's GTC conference is happening, so there's some buzz about whether he'll still deliver the keynote everyone looks forward to.
US regulators probe NVIDIA China ties
Huang's comeback happens while NVIDIA faces major investigations into its business ties with China by US regulators.
With new rules limiting chip sales to China, there's a lot at stake for the company.
If Huang can't do the GTC keynote, Ian Buck might fill the keynote slot, a move that shows NVIDIA wants to keep things steady even with all this uncertainty.