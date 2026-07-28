Jensen Huang, Satya Nadella and Elon Musk support open-source AI

Silicon Valley is buzzing with debate over AI's future: should models be open for everyone or kept private?

Big names like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, and Elon Musk are all in on open source, saying it sparks innovation and keeps things safer.

Just last week, Huang shared a Microsoft-backed letter on X (yep, still Twitter to some of us), pushing the US to go open for bigger economic gains.