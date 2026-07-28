Jensen Huang, Satya Nadella and Elon Musk support open-source AI
Silicon Valley is buzzing with debate over AI's future: should models be open for everyone or kept private?
Big names like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, and Elon Musk are all in on open source, saying it sparks innovation and keeps things safer.
Just last week, Huang shared a Microsoft-backed letter on X (yep, still Twitter to some of us), pushing the US to go open for bigger economic gains.
Anthropic and OpenAI warn open-source risks
Not everyone's convinced. Companies like Anthropic and OpenAI worry that open source makes AI harder to control, and OpenAI has warned it could give China an edge in the global race.
Tensions are even higher after China dropped its new Kimi K3 model, which rivals top US tech.
The whole debate shows just how fierce the competition for AI dominance is getting worldwide.