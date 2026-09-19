Jensen Huang says 0% chance AI will end the world
Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang isn't buying into the hype about AI wiping out humanity by 2030.
In a recent CBS News interview, he said there's a "0% chance it's going to be the end of the world," while President Donald Trump called the prediction a "hoax."
Jacob Coxon quits over safety concerns
Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon quitting over safety concerns, Huang believes in pushing AI forward, just carefully.
He insists products should only launch when they're fully ready and safe: "We should go as fast as we can."
Want more? His full take is slated to air in full on Sunday.