Jensen Huang unveils NVIDIA RTX Spark N2X N3X chips
Technology
NVIDIA just revealed its upcoming RTX Spark N2X and N3X chips, designed to power smart computers and voice-controlled droids: think Star Wars tech, but real.
CEO Jensen Huang shared that NVIDIA has teamed up with Microsoft's Satya Nadella about three years ago to bring these interactive AI devices closer to everyday life.
NVIDIA's RTX Spark laptops start $3,000
Huang explained that running AI locally on your laptop means better privacy and lower costs since you don't have to rely on the cloud.
He described how you could tell your laptop to edit slides or code using only on-device tools.
The first RTX Spark laptops start around $3,000 and can pack up to 128GB of RAM for handling big AI tasks, with smaller versions coming soon.