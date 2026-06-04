Jensen Huang unveils NVIDIA RTX Spark N2X N3X chips

NVIDIA's RTX Spark laptops start $3,000

Huang explained that running AI locally on your laptop means better privacy and lower costs since you don't have to rely on the cloud.

He described how you could tell your laptop to edit slides or code using only on-device tools.

The first RTX Spark laptops start around $3,000 and can pack up to 128GB of RAM for handling big AI tasks, with smaller versions coming soon.