Jensen Huang urges optimism and warns overregulation at Berlin event
Technology
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang isn't buying the whole AI will destroy humanity narrative.
Speaking at a Berlin event, he called those fears "cheap" and sensationalist and urged everyone to keep an open mind about AI's future.
Huang believes progress comes from optimism and teamwork, not panic, and cautions that too many rules could slow down innovation.
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Huang urged responsible optimism as US regulators are seen as unlikely to intervene, and President Donald Trump opposes strict regulation.
For Huang, the message is clear: keep moving forward, but stay thoughtful along the way.