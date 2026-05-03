Jensen Huang urges tech leaders to stop exaggerating AI fears
Technology
NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang is asking tech leaders to chill with the wild predictions about AI taking over jobs and society.
On the Memos to the President podcast, he pushed for honest, fact-based conversations, especially after Anthropic's CEO claimed AI could replace 50% of entry-level office jobs.
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang criticizes AI hype
Huang called out tech bigwigs for hyping up fears about AI, saying these dramatic claims just confuse people.
He also pushed back against ideas that AI is some huge threat to humanity (a subtle nod at Elon Musk's warnings).
Instead, Huang wants everyone to focus on what AI can actually do right now, so we all get a clearer picture without the scare tactics.