Jensen Huang urges US lawmakers not to restrict open-weight AI
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang is urging US lawmakers not to put strict limits on open-weight AI: basically, tech you can download and tweak yourself.
He's speaking up after a Chinese company, Moonshot AI, launched its own Kimi K3 model, sparking worries about a regulatory crackdown.
Huang says keeping these systems open is key for both security and safety in the industry.
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Palantir warn cybersecurity risk
Huang explained, "For the American industry, we need open weight for security, we need open weight for safety."
With China now rolling out competitive (and cheaper) open-weight models like Kimi K3, NVIDIA and other big tech names like Microsoft and Palantir warn that restricting these tools could concentrate too much power in a few hands and actually weaken cybersecurity, right when global competition is heating up.