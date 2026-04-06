Jeremy Hansen receives NASA gold pin before Artemis II mission Technology Apr 06, 2026

Big news from space: Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen just received NASA's gold astronaut pin while preparing to travel to the moon on Artemis II.

Commander Reid Wiseman gave him the honor as their Orion spacecraft prepared to set off for deep space, officially making Hansen the first Canadian scheduled to travel beyond Earth's orbit.

This moment is a huge win for both Canada and NASA, showing how international teamwork is shaping the future of space exploration.