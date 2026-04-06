Jeremy Hansen receives NASA gold pin before Artemis II mission
Big news from space: Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen just received NASA's gold astronaut pin while preparing to travel to the moon on Artemis II.
Commander Reid Wiseman gave him the honor as their Orion spacecraft prepared to set off for deep space, officially making Hansen the first Canadian scheduled to travel beyond Earth's orbit.
This moment is a huge win for both Canada and NASA, showing how international teamwork is shaping the future of space exploration.
Artemis II tests life support systems
The Artemis II crew isn't just making history: they're also testing life support systems in deep-space conditions for the first time.
They'll swing farther behind the moon than any astronauts before, traveling over 10,400km past it.
Plus, Canada's work on Canadarm3 means more Canadians could join future lunar missions, thanks to this growing partnership between NASA and Canada.