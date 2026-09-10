Jio Finance Platform and Service launches JioFinance360 and JioFinance+
Jio Finance Platform and Service (JFPSL) just rolled out two fresh tools on its JioFinance app: JioFinance360 and JioFinance+.
JioFinance360 helps you track everything from spending and borrowing to investments, insurance, and taxes, all in one place.
Meanwhile, JioFinance+ is a membership that gives you cash back on select financial products right from the app.
JioFinance360 score and JioFinance+ cashback
JioFinance360 scores your financial health (0-100) based on things like your spend-to-income ratio, credit trends, insurance coverage, and tax filing. It then offers tailored tips using smart tech.
If you join JioFinance+, you can snag up to ₹5,000 cash back on personal loans, ₹1,000 on credit cards, extra gold rewards for big purchases, and more points for transactions.
The best part? Membership is free for the first year. As CEO Surbhe S Sharma puts it, these features are all about helping users get actionable insights and rewarding them along the way.