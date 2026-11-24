Jio 'Happy New Year 2.0' packs offer unlimited 4G 5G
Jio just dropped its "Happy New Year 2.0" recharge packs, offering unlimited 4G and 5G data.
You can pick a monthly plan for ₹399 or go all in with the yearly one at ₹3,999.
There's also a "Truly Unlimited 5G" add-on if you want to circumvent the 28 day limitation, plus an "Unlimited Night Data" perk for stream, download and back up freely between midnight and 5am.
Jio monthly plan includes Canva Pro
The ₹399 plan gives you unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, a full year of Canva Pro, JioHotstar Mobile and Hollywood and FanCode via JioTV, plus 50GB cloud storage on JioAICloud, and some partner vouchers.
The annual plan has most of the same perks but swaps in Canva Pro Lite (with designs and templates worth ₹1,590).
Need extra speed? Both plans let you add unlimited 5G data for ₹15 (one day) or ₹25 (two days).