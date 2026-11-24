Jio just dropped its "Happy New Year 2.0" recharge packs, offering unlimited 4G and 5G data.

You can pick a monthly plan for ₹399 or go all in with the yearly one at ₹3,999.

There's also a "Truly Unlimited 5G" add-on if you want to circumvent the 28 day limitation, plus an "Unlimited Night Data" perk for stream, download and back up freely between midnight and 5am.