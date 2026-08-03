Jio launches JioTag 2 in India with Android and iOS
Jio just launched the JioTag 2 in India, a handy Bluetooth tracker to help you find keys, wallets, or luggage.
It works with both Android and iOS devices using Google's Find Hub network and Apple's Find My app.
Perfect for anyone who's tired of losing their stuff.
JioTag 2 includes an extra battery
The tracker uses Bluetooth Low Energy (so no SIM card or data plan needed), comes with a battery that lasts up to a year, plus an extra one in the box, and has a loud 120-decibel speaker to help you spot your lost items fast.
It's dust- and splash-resistant (IP64-rated), supports a broad range of Android and iPhone devices, and is available in black, green, or red on Amazon India, with up to ₹50 discount for eligible cardholders.
The built-in loop lets you easily attach it to your belongings.