Jio launches OTT Pass and JioHome Freedom entertainment bundles
Technology
Jio just rolled out fresh OTT Pass plans: quarterly at ₹550 (90GB, 84 days) and annual at ₹2,000 (365GB, 365 days), both loaded with access to streaming favorites like YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video Lite, SonyLIV, and Zee5.
It's a solid way to get your data and binge-watching fix in one go.
JioHome Freedom includes over 1,000 channels
There's also the new JioHome Freedom plan for JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users: 15 months of high-speed internet, over 1,000 live TV channels, plus subscriptions to 12 OTT platforms.
Basically, it's a full-on entertainment bundle aimed at making things simpler (and more affordable) for anyone who loves streaming.