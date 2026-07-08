Jio launches ₹55 JioTV Pro pack with 1,000 channels

Access 150+ premium channels on JioTV

Getting started is simple: recharge with ₹55 and log in to the app. No extra steps needed.

You will get access to more than 150 premium channels like StarPlus HD, Colors HD, Sony Entertainment Television HD, Discovery, and Animal Planet (but note, no live sports from JioStar or Sony).

The pack works on one device at a time across more than 16 languages, and you can queue up recharges so your service does not skip a beat.