You don't need JioHome subscription to access JioPC anymore
What's the story
Reliance Industries's Jio Platforms has launched a standalone subscription service for its virtual desktop offering, JioPC. The service is now available to all consumers with an internet connection, irrespective of their telecom or broadband provider. Previously exclusive to JioHome broadband subscribers, the platform allows users to access a remote PC on their existing computers via an internet connection.
Service details
Service can be activated in under 5 minutes
JioPC leverages cloud computing to offer configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage on existing computers.
The service is especially targeted at users with older PCs who want to access better hardware resources remotely.
It can be subscribed and activated in less than five minutes, without any data migration, hardware installation or downtime.
All you need is a stable internet connection, such as broadband or reliable 4G/5G connectivity.
Performance boost
Viable alternative to hardware upgrades
JioPC brings computing resources to an existing device via the cloud, giving users access to higher computing performance without upgrading their physical hardware.
The company claims even an eight-year-old computer can access the performance, storage, and capabilities needed for modern AI-powered applications because computing-intensive AI processing takes place in the cloud.
This makes it a viable alternative for consumers who might otherwise have to replace aging computers or spend on hardware upgrades.
Target audience
Available in 2 configurations
The offering could be relevant for homes, schools, professionals and small businesses as older computers struggle to keep pace with modern, AI-enabled software.
JioPC is available in two configurations: the standard plan with 8GB of RAM and 500GB of storage, and an ultra version with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.