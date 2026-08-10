Jio offers ₹859 84-day prepaid plan with 2GB daily
Technology
Jio offers an 84-day prepaid plan at ₹859 that gives you 2GB of 4G data every day for 84 days (that's 168GB total), plus unlimited calls and 100 SMS messages daily.
After you use up your daily data, speeds drop to 64 Kbps.
Jio plan packs Google Gemini Pro
This plan also packs three months of JioHotstar Mobile, access to JioTV, and a massive 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription with 5,000GB cloud storage (Jio says it's worth ₹35,100).
It works across India for all Jio prepaid users, but to enjoy unlimited 5G speeds, your phone needs to support standalone (SA) 5G.