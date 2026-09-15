Jio offers users free Canva Pro or Pro Lite access
Technology
Jio is teaming up with Canva to give all its users free access to Canva Pro or Pro Lite through the MyJio app.
The move is all about making top-notch design tools available to everyone, with Reliance Industries Limited President Kiran Thomas calling it a way to empower millions of Indians.
Canva Co-Founder and COO Cliff Obrecht says this partnership is an exciting step for helping people across India share their ideas and boost creativity.
Canva Pro, Pro Lite via MyJio
Just open the MyJio app and head to find the Canva deal. Pick either Pro or Pro Lite, follow the steps, and you're set.
Plus, everything's available in multiple Indian languages so more people can join in.