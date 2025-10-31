Google teams with Jio giving millions free Gemini AI Pro

Google has announced a partnership with Reliance Jio to offer its AI Pro subscription for free for 18 months. This offer will begin rolling out to Jio users between 18 to 25 years of age, and will soon extend to include every user who has an active Unlimited 5G plan. The alliance comes just three months after Perplexity partnered with Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, to provide free access to Perplexity Pro for Airtel's 360 million subscribers.

Subscription details Google AI Pro subscription details The Google AI Pro subscription, usually priced at ₹1,950/month in India with a one-month free trial, offers access to advanced tools like Gemini 2.5 Pro model via the Gemini app. It also provides higher limits for generating AI images and videos with Nano Banana and Veo 3.1, expanded use of Notebook LM for study/research purposes, and 2TB of cloud storage across Google Photos, Gmail, Drive and WhatsApp backups. The companies have valued the 18-month offer at ₹35,100.

Strategic partnership Reliance to expand Google Cloud's presence in India Beyond the consumer offer, Reliance has also partnered with Google Cloud to expand access to its tensor processing units (TPUs) in India. Reliance's AI subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, will be a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud to expand Gemini Enterprise across Indian organizations. It will also create its own prebuilt AI agents for the platform.