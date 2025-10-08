JioBharat phones with safety features launched: Price, availability, specifications
Reliance Jio just dropped its JioBharat phones, focusing on keeping families connected and safe.
Unveiled at India Mobile Congress 2025, these phones let parents or guardians monitor kids, elderly relatives, and dependents with built-in security features—think location tracking and usage controls.
Safety-first smartphones
JioBharat phones start at just ₹799 and are available at Jio Stores, big retailers, JioMart, Amazon, and Swiggy Instamart.
You get real-time location tracking, call and message controls, phone health updates, and up to seven days of battery life.
There's no social media access, so kids stay distraction-free, and the elderly get regular health and location updates.
Stay connected without distractions
Jio's Safety-First tech aims to offer affordable peace of mind, making digital care easier for Indian households.
If you want simple, secure connectivity for your family—without the usual smartphone distractions—these new JioBharat phones might be worth a look.