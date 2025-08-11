JioFinance app now offers tax planning, filing features Technology Aug 11, 2025

Jio Financial Services has rolled out a new tax planning and filing feature on its JioFinance App, teaming up with TaxBuddy.

The goal? Make ITR filing less stressful and more affordable—self-filing starts at just ₹24, while expert help is available from ₹999.

No more scrambling for expensive consultants.