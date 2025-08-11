JioFinance app now offers tax planning, filing features
Jio Financial Services has rolled out a new tax planning and filing feature on its JioFinance App, teaming up with TaxBuddy.
The goal? Make ITR filing less stressful and more affordable—self-filing starts at just ₹24, while expert help is available from ₹999.
No more scrambling for expensive consultants.
Tax planner helps you estimate future tax
The app's tax planner helps you estimate your future tax, map out deductions, check HRA benefits, and compare regimes—all in one place.
When it's time to file, the guided process makes sure you don't miss key deductions like 80C or 80D.
You can pick self-service or get an expert to walk you through.
Track your return status and get tax alerts
Once your return is filed, the app keeps things easy by letting you track status updates, monitor refunds, and get helpful tax alerts—all from your phone.
It's a solid move by JioFinance to simplify and make tax filing more affordable for everyone.