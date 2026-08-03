JioHome plans offer TV, Wi-Fi and OTT from ₹400 monthly
Jio just rolled out its new JioHome plans, making it easier to get live TV, fast Wi-Fi, and OTT streaming, all starting at ₹400 a month.
Whether you want TV-only, Wi-Fi-only, or a full bundle, there's something for everyone.
Even if you don't already use Jio mobile, you can sign up if it's available in your area.
Plans priced from ₹400 to ₹707
The TV-only plan gives you over 1,000 live channels plus YouTube on TV and access to over 12 OTT apps for ₹400 a month (with a one-time payment of ₹2,000 for five months).
If you're after just internet, Wi-Fi-only options come at 30 Mbps for ₹440 a month and 100 Mbps for ₹600 a month.
Bundled deals start at ₹555 a month: these include unlimited broadband plus all the TV channels and OTT apps like JioHotstar and SonyLIV.
Need more speed? The 100 Mbps bundle is priced at ₹707 a month.
Installation depends on where you live.