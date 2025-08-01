Joby and L3Harris are building autonomous hybrid military VTOL aircraft Technology Aug 01, 2025

Joby Aviation and L3Harris Technologies are teaming up to create an autonomous hybrid VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft for military missions.

Built on Joby's S4 platform, this new aircraft is an upgrade of their hydrogen-electric prototype that recently flew 838km—outperforming battery-only versions.

Test flights start in fall 2025, with demos planned for 2026.