Joby and L3Harris are building autonomous hybrid military VTOL aircraft
Joby Aviation and L3Harris Technologies are teaming up to create an autonomous hybrid VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft for military missions.
Built on Joby's S4 platform, this new aircraft is an upgrade of their hydrogen-electric prototype that recently flew 838km—outperforming battery-only versions.
Test flights start in fall 2025, with demos planned for 2026.
The new aircraft will be able to perform multiple military tasks
This aircraft blends gas-turbine hybrid power with self-flying tech and advanced defense sensors.
It is designed to handle tasks like delivering supplies in tough zones, electronic warfare, or counter-drone operations.
Thanks to Joby's electric propulsion system and L3Harris's defense know-how, it aims to be both safe and mission-ready.
The upcoming tests will help decide if the aircraft is adopted
With more range than typical battery-powered VTOLs and flexible mission setups, this hybrid could change how the military handles tricky operations.
The upcoming tests will help decide if the US Department of Defense adopts it for future missions.