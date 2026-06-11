Jocelyn Bell Burnell discovered pulsars at Cambridge in 1967

Bell Burnell donated $3 million Breakthrough Prize

Pulsars opened up new ways to study extreme space physics and even helped test Einstein's theories.

Although Bell Burnell didn't get the Nobel Prize (her supervisor did), she later received the $3 million Breakthrough Prize and generously donated it to support students from underrepresented backgrounds in physics.

Today, pulsars are still helping scientists solve big cosmic mysteries, and Bell Burnell's work continues to inspire future researchers.