'Jodi' Nanotyrannus sold for $47.3 million in NY, 2nd-most expensive fossil
Technology
A 67-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton nicknamed "Jodi" has been auctioned off in New York for a massive $47.3 million.
This rare Nanotyrannus, which stands over nine feet tall and nearly 20 feet long (about half the size of a T. rex), now holds the title of the second most expensive dino fossil ever sold, just behind the T. rex "Gus."
One of 3 known Nanotyrannus fossils
"Jodi" was discovered in 2019 on the land of a rancher from Montana called Jodi Pierson, who inspired its name.
With only three known Nanotyrannus fossils in existence, this find is super rare.
The $47.3 million price highlights just how much excitement there is around unique dinosaur discoveries right now.