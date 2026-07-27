Jodrell Bank could close after UKRI cuts £2.8m funding
Jodrell Bank Observatory, an iconic site for UK radio astronomy since 1945, might shut down after UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) cut its £2.8 million yearly funding.
If new support isn't found, the observatory could close by 1 April 2028.
Known for breakthroughs in space science and even tracking Soviet missiles during the Cold War, Jodrell's future now hangs in the balance.
Lovell Telescope central to e-MERLIN threatened
The Lovell Telescope at Jodrell is central to deep space research through the e-MERLIN network.
Professor Simon Garrington, associate director of the Jodrell Bank Observatory, called the funding loss devastating, saying it threatens both global science and astronomer training.
The observatory earned UNESCO World Heritage status in 2019 for its big impact on astronomy.
Astronomers warn UK risks losing leadership
This isn't just about Jodrell. Other U.K.-backed projects are feeling the squeeze too, with cuts affecting telescopes in Hawaii and Chile.
Astronomers worry these moves could push the UK out of its leadership role, especially as countries like South Africa and Australia ramp up their own radio astronomy efforts.