John Ternus named Apple CEO as Cook becomes executive chair

Ternus teased the "Surprise and Shine" event happening September 9, where we'll get our first look at the iPhone 18 series, his first big launch as CEO.

Meanwhile, Cook called Ternus "someone as brilliant and wonderful and capable as John," showing full confidence in him.

The transition also brought some fresh faces and promotions: Johny Srouji is now chief hardware officer, Laura Legros has rejoined Apple, and the product design team got a shakeup.