John Ternus named Apple CEO, Tim Cook becomes executive chairman
Technology
Apple just made a big move: John Ternus is now CEO, taking over from Tim Cook (who is sticking around as executive chairman).
Ternus has been with Apple since 2001 and has led hardware engineering, so he has helped shape favorites like the iPad, AirPods, iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch.
Ternus debuts September 9, sustainability focus
Ternus is expected to make his first public appearance as CEO at the September 9 Apple event.
He is known for pushing sustainability (think recycled aluminum in devices and 3D-printed titanium in the Apple Watch Ultra), which means longer-lasting products and less waste.