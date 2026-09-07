John Ternus to lead iPhone 18 keynote and become CEO
Technology
Big change at Apple this year: Tim Cook won't be front and center at the iPhone 18 launch.
After a long time of leading these iconic events, he's stepping aside from the main presentation but will still show up as a VIP guest at Apple Park.
This move wraps up Apple's leadership shift, with John Ternus officially taking over as CEO.
John Ternus introduces iPhone 18 models
John Ternus will introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone Ultra.
While Cook is now chairman and plans to stay involved by visiting Apple campuses worldwide, this keynote marks a fresh chapter for both him and Ternus.
It's a big moment for Apple fans and anyone curious about what comes next.