Johnson & Johnson doubles drug lead finding speed with AI
Technology
Johnson & Johnson is now finding new drug leads twice as fast, thanks to artificial intelligence.
Its Chief Information Officer, Jim Swanson, shared that while AI can't create drugs from scratch yet, it's making it much easier to spot promising compounds and speed up early research.
J&J cuts reports to 15 minutes
AI isn't just helping in the lab: it's also slashing clinical trial report times from 700 hours to just 15 minutes and making manufacturing smoother by finding the best processing steps.
The company's 4,000-strong IT team is helping everyone adapt, and Swanson says this tech boost is key for big goals like fighting cancer and preparing current employees for future jobs in healthcare.