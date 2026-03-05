Jolla Phone runs on Sailfish OS, skips Google services
The Jolla Phone has been announced, and it's all about privacy and user control.
Running on Sailfish OS 5 (not Android, not iOS), it skips Google services and avoids tracking your data.
There's even a physical switch to instantly cut off the mic, cameras, Bluetooth—handy for anyone serious about privacy.
And if you still need your favorite apps, it supports Android apps too.
What else does the phone offer?
You get a 6.36-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection, a removable back cover in three colors, and a user-replaceable battery.
Inside is a MediaTek 5G chip with up to 12GB RAM and storage expandable up to 2TB via microSD.
It packs dual rear cameras (50MP main + 13MP ultra-wide) plus a wide-angle selfie cam.
The ~5,500mAh replaceable battery means fewer charging worries and more flexibility if you're out all day.
Ships 1st to Europe in June
Jolla Phone has been quoted at €649 (VAT included) in some reports; pay €99 now as a deposit.
It ships first to the EU, UK, Norway, and Switzerland in June—with global roaming support built in for travelers.