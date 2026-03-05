Jolla Phone runs on Sailfish OS, skips Google services Technology Mar 05, 2026

The Jolla Phone has been announced, and it's all about privacy and user control.

Running on Sailfish OS 5 (not Android, not iOS), it skips Google services and avoids tracking your data.

There's even a physical switch to instantly cut off the mic, cameras, Bluetooth—handy for anyone serious about privacy.

And if you still need your favorite apps, it supports Android apps too.