Josh Pigford launches Knockoff extension to dim unreliable Amazon listings
Tired of sketchy brands on Amazon? Knockoff is a new browser extension that dims listings from unreliable or random-sounding brands, making it way easier to spot legit products.
Created by Josh Pigford and launched for Chrome and Firefox, it quickly caught attention after being shared on X, formerly Twitter, on July 7, 2026.
Blocks sponsored ads on Amazon
Knockoff also blocks those annoying sponsored ads for a cleaner shopping feed.
It uses smart filters to flag weird brand names, plus there's a community list where users can report shady sellers or fix mistakes if real brands get flagged.
With so many sellers using odd names to get around Amazon's rules, especially as over half now come from China, this extension gives shoppers an extra layer of protection in the crowded marketplace.