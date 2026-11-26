Joshua Kutryk becomes father to 3rd child aboard ISS
Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk just became a dad for the third time, while orbiting Earth on the International Space Station (ISS).
His wife, Heather, welcomed their baby girl on Tuesday, and both are doing well.
The Canadian Space Agency shared the happy news online on its X handle, posting a picture of the baby girl.
Kutryk's 1st spaceflight began October 2026
Kutryk's current ISS mission began in October 2026, marking his first time in space, a dream come true for him.
Even though he's miles away from home (literally), he and Heather stay positive about their adventure apart.
With two older kids back home, Peter (five) and Anna (seven), Kutryk hopes their story shows that big dreams and strong support can go hand in hand.
He's already looking forward to reuniting with his family when he returns in March 2027.