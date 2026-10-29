Joshua Kutryk to perform 1st ISS spacewalk with Anil Menon
Technology
On October 29, Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk is heading outside the International Space Station (ISS) for his very first spacewalk (Canada's first in seven years).
The action kicks off at 8:00am EDT and should last roughly 6 hours and 45 minutes, with NASA's Anil Menon joining Kutryk for the mission.
Two arrays to boost ISS power
Their main job? Installing two new solar arrays that will boost the ISS's power by 30%, bringing it up to about 215 kilowatts.
The crew will get a hand from Canadarm2 (the station's robotic arm), while fellow Canadian Jenni Gibbons handles communications.
You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, if you want to see history in real time!