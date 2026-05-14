Journalists, podcasters, narrators sue Google over alleged AI voice training
Technology
Some well-known journalists, podcasters, and audiobook narrators are taking Google to court. They say Google used their voice recordings, without asking, to help train AI tools like Gemini Live and Google Assistant.
The group claims this breaks Illinois laws about privacy and using someone's voice for commercial gain.
Marin, Lacour and Flowers sue Google
The lawsuit features prominent Chicago journalist Carol Marin, Yohance Lacour, and Alison Flowers. They're asking for damages but haven't named an amount yet.
This case joins other recent lawsuits against tech companies over AI training, including one by former NPR host David Greene earlier this year.
So far, Google hasn't commented on the accusations.