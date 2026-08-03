J.P. Morgan warns AI enables faster exploitation of disclosed vulnerabilities
A new J.P. Morgan report says artificial intelligence (AI) is making it much easier for hackers to find and attack software flaws, sometimes within a single day of disclosure.
Tools like Mythos and GPT 5.5 can spot thousands of vulnerabilities, but the same capabilities could also be exploited by cybercriminals, including ransomware groups and hacktivists, to move faster than ever.
Cyberattacks rose 18% last year
Cyberattacks jumped 18% last year, with phishing still the top trick.
In about 60% of breaches, fixes were available but weren't applied in time.
There's also a huge shortage of cybersecurity professionals (nearly 4.8 million), so defenses are stretched thin.
Attackers now use AI to reverse-engineer patches in minutes, and by 2027, exploiting vulnerabilities could take one minute.
J.P. Morgan urges rapid patching
J.P. Morgan urges companies to deploy patches quickly and start using AI-powered defense tools to keep up with attackers.
The report says organizations must act quickly to address vulnerabilities as soon as they are disclosed.