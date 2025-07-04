Next Article
Technology • Jul 04, 2025
Judge permits newspaper to inspect users' ChatGPT logs
A US judge has ordered OpenAI to keep every ChatGPT user log—even ones that were deleted—while it faces a major copyright lawsuit.
Big names like The New York Times say OpenAI's AI models used their content without permission, and these logs could help prove it.
TL;DR
OpenAI is worried about user privacy
OpenAI isn't happy about the order, arguing it puts user privacy at risk and calling the request "sweeping and unnecessary."
Still, the judge pointed out that OpenAI's own rules allow keeping data for legal reasons.
The company is appealing the decision, so the legal back-and-forth is far from over.