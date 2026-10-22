Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rebukes Meta over Instagram teen documents

Meta just got called out by a California judge for trying to keep documents about how social media affects young people under wraps.

During an October 2026 hearing, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers was surprised to learn Instagram employees even wore attorney-client privilege hats that Meta had made for them to celebrate the 2024 launch of Instagram's Teen Accounts.

She also shot down Meta's idea to use AI for sorting these documents, saying it wasn't reliable enough.