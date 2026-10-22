Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rebukes Meta over Instagram teen documents
Meta just got called out by a California judge for trying to keep documents about how social media affects young people under wraps.
During an October 2026 hearing, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers was surprised to learn Instagram employees even wore attorney-client privilege hats that Meta had made for them to celebrate the 2024 launch of Instagram's Teen Accounts.
She also shot down Meta's idea to use AI for sorting these documents, saying it wasn't reliable enough.
Suzanne Segal reviews 170,000 Meta documents
To sort things out, Retired Judge Suzanne Segal, an independent special master, will review the company's classifications for some 170,000 Meta documents to see what can actually stay private.
This is all part of a bigger lawsuit about social media addiction and youth safety.
Meanwhile, advocacy groups like Fairplay are pushing Meta to be more open about the risks of platforms like Instagram and Facebook, especially after the company settled major lawsuits worth billions earlier this year.