Julie Elie wins Coller-Dolittle Prize for 11 zebra finch 'words'
Technology
Dr. Julie Elie from UC Berkeley just won the 2026 Coller-Dolittle Prize (and $100,000!) for figuring out that zebra finches use 11 distinct "words" to share who they are and what they want.
Her decade-long research shows these birds aren't just making noise: they're actually communicating real messages.
Elie used experiments and machine learning
Elie's work is part of a bigger project aiming for two-way conversations between humans and animals (yes, really)!
The Coller-Dolittle Prize hopes to break the species language barrier someday, with a massive $10 million grand prize up for grabs.
Elie used clever experiments and machine learning to suggest these birds understand concepts, not just sounds: a big leap toward chatting with animals in the future.