Julie Elie wins Coller-Dolittle Prize for 11 zebra finch 'words'

Elie used experiments and machine learning

Elie's work is part of a bigger project aiming for two-way conversations between humans and animals (yes, really)!

The Coller-Dolittle Prize hopes to break the species language barrier someday, with a massive $10 million grand prize up for grabs.

Elie used clever experiments and machine learning to suggest these birds understand concepts, not just sounds: a big leap toward chatting with animals in the future.