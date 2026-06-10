June 17 lunar occultation will hide Venus from view Technology Jun 10, 2026

Heads up, skywatchers!

On June 17, 2026, the moon will slide right in front of Venus and hide it from view, a rare event called a lunar occultation.

If you're in parts of the US Canada, Brazil, or Venezuela, you'll get the best look.

Everyone else can still catch the Moon and Venus hanging out super close together in the sky.