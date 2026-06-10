June 17 lunar occultation will hide Venus from view
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers!
On June 17, 2026, the moon will slide right in front of Venus and hide it from view, a rare event called a lunar occultation.
If you're in parts of the US Canada, Brazil, or Venezuela, you'll get the best look.
Everyone else can still catch the Moon and Venus hanging out super close together in the sky.
June Venus Jupiter Mercury sunset lineup
June's got plenty for stargazers: Venus and Jupiter teamed up on June 9, and Mercury joined them from June 11-15 for a cool three-planet lineup at sunset.
The summer solstice lands on June 21 (hello, longest day!), and clear nights are perfect for spotting the Summer Triangle: look for Vega, Deneb, and Altair lighting up the sky.