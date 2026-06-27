June strawberry moon peaks June 30 2026 5:27am IST
Technology
The June strawberry moon is set to light up the sky on June 30, 2026, hitting peak brightness at 5:27am. IST.
Despite its sweet name (thanks to Native American tribes and strawberry season), don't expect a pink or red moon, just a unique low path across the sky because of the summer solstice.
Look southeast after moonrise June 29
For the best view, look southeast right after moonrise on June 29.
The atmosphere will make the moon look bigger and golden, a cool "moon illusion."
Find a dark spot with clear skies for top results. If you're into photography, try snapping pics within an hour of moonrise to capture those warm colors; binoculars can help sharpen your view!