'Jupiter-like' planet forming around Sun-like star seen for 1st time Technology Aug 28, 2025

Astronomers just found a massive new planet, WISPIT 2b, taking shape around a star like our Sun—430 light-years away in the Aquila constellation.

Using Chile's Very Large Telescope, they saw this Jupiter-like world (but five times heavier!) forming inside a ringed disk of gas and dust.

It's a rare chance to actually watch how planets are born and learn more about how solar systems like ours come together.