'Jupiter-like' planet forming around Sun-like star seen for 1st time
Astronomers just found a massive new planet, WISPIT 2b, taking shape around a star like our Sun—430 light-years away in the Aquila constellation.
Using Chile's Very Large Telescope, they saw this Jupiter-like world (but five times heavier!) forming inside a ringed disk of gas and dust.
It's a rare chance to actually watch how planets are born and learn more about how solar systems like ours come together.
WISPIT 2b is only the second time scientists have directly imaged a planet forming near a Sun-like star.
Its strong gravity is shaping the disk around it, helping researchers see firsthand how young planets grow and clear their own paths.
Teams from Leiden University and University of Galway will keep tracking WISPIT 2b to better understand how giant planets—and maybe even whole planetary systems—evolve over time.