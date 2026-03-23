Jury deliberations begin in teen's social media addiction trial

Details of the case

The plaintiff, Kaley G.M., shared that she began using YouTube around six years old and created an Instagram account around nine years old, sometimes up to 16 hours a day, which she says led to anxiety, depression, body image issues, bullying, and even sextortion.

She testified that features such as infinite scroll and beauty filters felt designed to keep users engaged.

Meta and YouTube argue they are not at fault, saying family problems and preexisting mental health challenges played a bigger role.

The outcome could set the tone for thousands of similar cases about how social media affects young users.