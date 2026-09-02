Juspay launches Breeze Universal to power brands' AI shopping
Technology
Juspay just rolled out Breeze Universal, a platform that lets brands put their product catalogs on AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude.
It also makes it easy for brands to offer AI-powered shopping right on their own apps or websites: no complicated technology is needed.
The platform is in global pilot mode and is aimed at businesses looking to get ahead in the world of AI shopping.
Breeze Universal supports Shopify WooCommerce Magento
Breeze Universal connects smoothly with Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento.
Shoppers can use @breeze on ChatGPT to browse products, compare options, and get personalized recommendations.
With Google's Universal Commerce Protocol built in, brands are ready for emerging AI commerce standards from day one.