JWST detects semi heavy water HDO in WASP-39b atmosphere

Scientists noticed WASP-39b has a higher deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio, which hints it might have formed in colder regions or kept heavier water molecules from escaping into space.

Even though this planet is blazing hot (close to 1,000 degrees Celsius!), finding HDO could help us figure out which distant worlds might actually be habitable someday.

This discovery opens up new ways to explore how planets form and evolve beyond our solar system.