JWST detects semi heavy water HDO in WASP-39b atmosphere
Technology
JWST just spotted semi-heavy water (HDO) in the atmosphere of WASP-39b, a giant planet 700 light-years away.
This is a big deal for space science, since WASP-39b is kind of the go-to exoplanet for study: JWST's observations have given us the clearest look yet at what's in its skies.
WASP-39b shows high deuterium hydrogen ratio
Scientists noticed WASP-39b has a higher deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio, which hints it might have formed in colder regions or kept heavier water molecules from escaping into space.
Even though this planet is blazing hot (close to 1,000 degrees Celsius!), finding HDO could help us figure out which distant worlds might actually be habitable someday.
This discovery opens up new ways to explore how planets form and evolve beyond our solar system.