Ka-Naada Phonetics launches universal Indian-language keyboard at Bangalore Tech Summit
Ka-Naada Phonetics just dropped a universal keyboard that supports multiple Indian languages through a single layout.
Launched at the Bangalore Tech Summit, it's designed to bridge the digital divide for regional vendors, local artisans and small-business owners who want to connect and work online in their own languages.
Guru Prasad, Chief Innovation Officer of Ka-Naada Phonetics, showcased the innovation at the summit.
Phonetic layout enables natural multilingual typing
The keyboard uses a phonetic layout, so switching between languages feels pretty natural, no confusing shortcuts needed.
It's made locally too, with custom robotics handling the assembly to cut down on imports.
Ka-Naada is hoping for some government support to help get this into more hands across India, aiming to make digital communication smoother for everyone, no matter which language they speak.